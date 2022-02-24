NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.