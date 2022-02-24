Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

