Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

