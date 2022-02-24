NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $7.14

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.70. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 20,949 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,335 shares of company stock worth $1,300,839. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

