NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

