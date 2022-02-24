NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 6.4%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 106,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,330,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get NU alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.