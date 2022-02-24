NULS (NULS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.70 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 26% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $33.56 million and $14.70 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.30 or 0.06729940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.30 or 1.00077100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048672 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.