NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $24.58 on Thursday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

