Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 6.00 and last traded at 6.26, with a volume of 31702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.42 and its 200 day moving average is 11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.