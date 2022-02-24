Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 6.00 and last traded at 6.26, with a volume of 31702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.36.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.42 and its 200 day moving average is 11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.