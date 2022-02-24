ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ObsEva.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OBSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 12,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,043. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

