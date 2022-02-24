Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of OLLI opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

