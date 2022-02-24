Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Cut by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

