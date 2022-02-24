OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.42. 63,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,384,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.30.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
