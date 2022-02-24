OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.42. 63,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,384,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

