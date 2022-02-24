Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. 8,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,213. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

