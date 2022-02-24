Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.56

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$52.56 and last traded at C$54.24, with a volume of 323948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.81.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

