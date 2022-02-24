OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.82. OpGen shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 151,922 shares.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

