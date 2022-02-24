Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

