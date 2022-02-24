OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of OraSure Technologies worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of -0.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

