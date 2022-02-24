Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1643988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $923.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,359,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

