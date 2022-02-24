Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1643988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $923.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.
Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
