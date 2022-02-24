Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $179.31 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 179,998,654 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

