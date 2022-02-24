Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Ormat Technologies stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 803,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.76.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.