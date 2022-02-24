Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 803,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.76.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.