Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

OTTR stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $71.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Otter Tail by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Otter Tail by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Otter Tail by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

