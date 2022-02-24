Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Up 5.5%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 12,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Outbrain alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.