Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 4,364,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,198,000 after acquiring an additional 919,205 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 81,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

