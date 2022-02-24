Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.18. 10,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,107,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,198,000 after acquiring an additional 919,205 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Outfront Media by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 81,591 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

