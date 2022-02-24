Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 7.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.23. 179,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,902,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.