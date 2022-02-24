Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Stock Price Up 32%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) rose 32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.