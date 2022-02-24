Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Stock Price Up 32%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) rose 32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.