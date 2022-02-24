Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 583,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 63,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

