Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $670.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $477.61 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.41 and its 200 day moving average is $495.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.