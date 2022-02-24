Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $475.51, but opened at $512.76. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $499.76, with a volume of 45,465 shares changing hands.

The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37.

About Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.