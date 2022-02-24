Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 546,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,055. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $37.29.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.