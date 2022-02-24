Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $105.82. 1,334,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -258.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

