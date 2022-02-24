Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 59,816 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.