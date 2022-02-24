Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.05 and last traded at C$25.90. Approximately 124,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 487,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on POU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

