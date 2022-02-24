Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.05 and last traded at C$25.90. 124,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 487,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on POU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$16,207.74. Insiders have sold a total of 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868 in the last ninety days.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

