Park National Corp OH Has $1.79 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 61.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

CLX stock opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

