Park National Corp OH Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.