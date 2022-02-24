Park National Corp OH Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.27 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $163.12 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

