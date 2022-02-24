Park National Corp OH Sells 500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

