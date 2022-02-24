Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

