Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:PSN traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,045. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.
Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.
