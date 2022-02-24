Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTNR. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of PTNR opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

