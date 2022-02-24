Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 1,033,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (CVE:PAT)
