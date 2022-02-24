Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 633.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after buying an additional 501,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,907,000 after buying an additional 110,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.79. 2,456,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

