PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PCTEL by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 127,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 1,639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

