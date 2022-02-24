Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $43,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 302,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,702,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $739,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

