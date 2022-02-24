Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

BKI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,925. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

