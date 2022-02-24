Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $16,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 82.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,040. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.