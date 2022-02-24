Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.37. 37,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.