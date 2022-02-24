Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,230 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,620. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

